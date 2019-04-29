US stocks edge up to new record highs; consumer spending up

US stocks edged up to new record highs on the open Monday, as Wall Street investors waited to see how earnings pan out with the busiest week of the reporting season ahead, and five Dow Jones Industrial Average components and approximately a third of the S&P 500 index companies issuing results.

Dow component Disney continued its run to all-time highs in reaction to record ticket sales for “Avengers: Endgame”. The latest Marvel super-hero movie broke box office records with a $350 million opening weekend in North America and $1.2 billion worldwide.

The main focus will be on Alphabet, the parent of Google, which reports after the closing bell on Monday.

Restaurant Brands reported weaker-than-expected earnings after a drop in Tim Hortons sales, sending its shares down in early trade. Spotify posted a bigger-than-forecast loss, but its stock rose as the company also said it reached 100 million subscribers for its premium service.

Earnings reports pushed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indexes to record closing highs last week.

U.S. consumer spending recovered in March, the Commerce Department reported early Monday, while the Federal Reserve’s preferred underlying inflation gauge slipped to a one-year low.

Consumer spending rose 0.9 percent for the month, up from a gain of only 0.1 percent in February. Personal income rose 0.1 percent in March, less than forecast.

The Federal Reserve meets this week but with inflation below 2.0 percent policy makers on Wednesday are expected to hold interest rates steady.

Investors are also watching for developments in trade talks between the U.S. and China. U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are expected to meet Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Tuesday.

