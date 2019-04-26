Stocks open lower on poor earnings despite good US GDP data

U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Friday after poor earnings reports from Intel and Exxon offset data showing U.S. economic growth was faster than expected.

Nevertheless, the S&P 500 index is up 16 percent year-to-date after the Federal Reserve earlier decided to hold off on further interest rate rises this year.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 26445.67 -16.41 -0.06% SP500 S&P 500 2921.23 -4.94 -0.17% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 8081.958575 -36.72 -0.45%

First-quarter gross domestic product grew 3.2 percent, the Commerce Department said Friday morning, beating estimates for 2.5 percent growth, compared to a 2.2 percent increase in the last quarter of 2018. First quarter GDP growth was the fastest in six years.

Shares were lower in Asia overnight after data showed a fall in Japanese industrial production.

Exxon reported quarterly earnings that missed analysts' expectations and Intel stock fell after a poor outlook for revenue. Amazon shares traded higher after results topped expectations late Thursday.

Other companies that reported between Thursday afternoon and Friday morning include Ford Motor, Mattel, Starbucks and American Airlines.

U.S. Treasury yields fell though after strong first-quarter GDP data was offset by weak inflation data. The 10-year Treasury note yield slipped to 2.52 percent. The headline inflation rate fell to a 1.4 percent annually in the first quarter, from 1.9 percent in the previous period.

The Federal Reserve is not expected to change its policy of refraining from further interest rate rises this year despite the strong GDP data. The U.S. central bank meets again next week to discuss the outlook.

Oil prices slipped early Friday after rising to six month highs earlier in the wake of President Trump's decision to restrict Iranian oil exports further.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg XOM EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 80.02 -2.20 -2.68% INTC INTEL CORPORATION 52.29 -5.32 -9.23% AAL AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 32.54 -0.87 -2.60% AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 1,910.46 +8.21 +0.43%

