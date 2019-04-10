Stocks open higher but investors cautious about economic growth

U.S. stocks opened slightly higher Thursday after data showed jobless claims fell to a 49-year low but bond yields rose after wholesale prices climbed according to the Commerce Department.

Investors are also hopeful about progress on U.S.-China trade talks after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Wednesday that Washington and Beijing were close to an agreement on an "enforcement mechanism" for any deal.

The Wall Street Journal also reported that China agreed to open its cloud-computing sector to foreign companies in an attempt to sweeten a deal with the U.S.

Investors remain cautious though after forecasts for slowing economic growth from the IMF this week and in the minutes of last month's Federal Reserve meeting published Wednesday.

The Federal Reserve maintained its "patient" approach to monetary policy this year but suggested that more interest rate rises might be necessary if teconomic growth improves.

Oil prices slipped from a five-month high after a rise in U.S. inventories to the highest since late 2017 in Wednesday's EIA data, despite OPEC reducing production.

Amazon CEO and founder Jeff Bezos, in his annual letter to shareholders, challenged retail rivals of the e-commerce behemoth to outdo the company’s $15 minimum wage.

Tesla Inc. stock fell after Japan's Nikkei the carmaker and Panasonic Corp.are suspending plans to expand the capacity of their $4.5 billion U.S. battery plant in the face of uncertain demand for electric vehicles.

Bank shares rose with the quarterly earnings reporting season was set to start. JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo both report on Friday.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. fell after the company’s full-year guidance disappointed investors, fourth-quarter sales missed estimates, and the retailer’s first-quarter earnings view also fell short.