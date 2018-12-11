US stocks up on optimism China to cut tariffs, restarted trade talks

U.S. stocks opened higher Tuesday on fresh optimism over trade talks between the U.S. and China and word that Beijing will cut tariffs on autos. The Dow Jones Industrial Index surged more than 200 points.

The news about tariffs lifted U.S. auto stocks, with shares of General Motors soaring more than 3 percent and Ford shares popping nearly as much. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles surged 2.35 percent.

A proposal to cut China's tariffs on American cars to the 15 percent that other nations pay -- instead of the 40 percent now levied on U.S. autos -- has been submitted to China's cabinet, Bloomberg reported.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg GM GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 35.37 +0.95 +2.76% F FORD MOTOR COMPANY 8.72 +0.20 +2.35% FCA FIRST TR EXCH TRADED ALPHADEX FD II CHINA ALPHADEX FD 24.52 +0.02 +0.08%

Meanwhile, a phone call was held Tuesday between Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

This comes after a day that saw stocks fall more than 500 points and yet end the day in the green.

On the economic front the producer price index (PPI), which gauges what wholesalers pay for their goods, rose slightly in November. The index came in at a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent, topping expectations. The figure slowed from October's 0.6 percent gain.

Backing out food and energy, the core PPI rose 0.3 percent.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 24686.35 +263.09 +1.08% SP500 S&P 500 2670 +32.28 +1.22% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 7106.5435 +86.02 +1.23%

Asian stocks closed higher. Hong Kong stocks clawed back early losses to end up as Beijing confirmed that it is still in trade talks with Washington.

The Hang Seng index ended 0.1 percent higher.

China’s Shanghai Composite index closed up 0.4 percent.

Japan's Nikkei index closed down 0.34 percent.

In Europe, London’s FTSE traded up 1.7 percent after the pound stabilized following Monday's Brexit-related slide to 20-month lows after Prime Minister Theresa May postponed a key vote on how Britain will leave the European Union.

Germany’s DAX jumped 2 percent.

France’s CAC gained 2 percent, after French president Emmanuel Macron pledged late on Monday to raise the minimum wage and cut taxes in a bid to prevent more violent protests.

On Monday, U.S. stocks closed modestly higher after an afternoon turnaround that followed a deep dive into negative territory.

Shortly after the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted more than 500 points after British Prime Minister Theresa May announced that the Parliamentary vote on Brexit was being delayed, admitting that it would fail if the vote were held on schedule. If a deal on Britain's goal of leaving the European Union isn't reached with Brussels by March the U.K. could simply leave the pact, which could be massively disruptive for business.

At one point the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Index was on track to close in correction territory -- 24,145.55 -- 10 percent below its recent high of 26,828.39, which it reached on Oct. 3.