US stocks trading cautiously ahead of Fed rate-setting meeting

U.S. stocks were lower Monday following another losing week and ahead of the final Federal Reserve policy meeting of the year.

Continue Reading Below

The week will be headlined by the two-day Fed policy meeting, which begins on Tuesday and ends with a decision on interest rates and a press conference on Wednesday.

Wednesday’s anticipated Fed rate hike is also fueling concerns that central bankers may be overly aggressive in tightening next year. The Dow Jones Industrials and S&P 500 are already down at least 2.5 percent in 2018 and on track for their first annual declines since 2015.

The Nasdaq Composite is up just slightly. In fact a decline of more than 7.27 points would put the tech-heavy index into the red for the year. The Nasdaq hasn’t had a losing year since 2011. And it’s been 10 years since all three indices were negative for the year.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 24050.63 -49.88 -0.21% SP500 S&P 500 2597.79 -2.16 -0.08% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 6913.3645 +2.70 +0.04%

In Asian markets on Monday, China’s Shanghai Composite ended the day up 0.2 percent.

Advertisement

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng ended the session flat.

Japan’s Nikkei average finished the day up 0.6 percent.

In Europe, London’s FTSE traded down 0.5 percent, Germany’s DAX slipped 0.5 percent and France’s CAC was lower by 0.6 percent.

On Friday, U.S. stocks plunged, as the Nasdaq Composite joined the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500, in negative territory for the week.