US stocks struggle to rebound from equity bloodbath

U.S. equity futures are little changed on Wednesday following two days of massive selling as fears spread that the growing coronavirus outbreak will put the brakes on the global economy.

The major futures indexes are searching for direction.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 879 points, for a two-day loss of 1,911 points. Travel-related stocks took another drubbing, bringing the two-day loss for American Airlines to 16.9 percent. The large publicly traded cruise operators have also suffered double-digit losses.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 27081.36 -879.44 -3.15% SP500 S&P 500 3128.21 -97.68 -3.03% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 8965.612569 -255.67 -2.77%

The S&P 500 has lost 7.6 percent in the last four days since hitting a record high last Wednesday. That's the benchmark index's worst such stretch since the end of 2018, resulting in $2.14 trillion in losses, according to S&P Global.

Tuesday also marked the first back-to-back 3 percent losses for the index since the summer of 2015.The major indexes have erased gains for the year.

The latest wave of selling came as more companies, including United Airlines and Mastercard, warned the outbreak will hurt their finances, and more cases were reported in Europe and the Middle East, far from the epicenter in China.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AAL AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 23.12 -2.33 -9.16% UAL UNITED AIRLINES HLDG. 70.57 -4.90 -6.49% MA MASTERCARD INCORPORATED 302.89 -21.78 -6.71% JPM JP MORGAN CHASE & CO. 126.26 -5.90 -4.46% BAC BANK OF AMERICA CORP. 31.08 -1.65 -5.04%

Meanwhile, U.S. health officials called on Americans to be prepared for the disease to spread in the United States, where there are currently just a few dozen cases.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei declined 0.8 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng declined 0.9 percent and China's Shanghai Composite fell 0.8 percent.

Bond prices continued rising. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell as low as 1.31 percent, a record, according to TradeWeb, before recovering somewhat to 1.35 percent in the late afternoon. The yield is down from 1.37 percent late Monday and far below the 1.90 percent it stood at in early 2020.

The lower bond yields, which force interest rates lower on mortgages and other loans, weighed on banks. JPMorgan Chase slid 4.5 percent and Bank of America fell 5 percent.

The viral outbreak that originated in China has now infected more than 80,000 people globally, with more cases being reported in Europe and the Middle East. The majority of cases and deaths remain centered in China, but the rapid spread to other parts of the world has spooked markets and raised fears that it will hurt the global economy.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.