Big Tech leads stocks lower

U.S. equity markets were lower Thursday despite the U.S. labor market continuing to show signs of incremental improvement.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 150 points, or about 0.5%, in the opening minutes of trading while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were 1% and 2.13%, respectively. The Dow finished Wednesday's session less than 300 points from a record peak while both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at all-time highs.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 28858.6 -241.90 -0.83% SP500 S&P 500 3520.04 -60.80 -1.70% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 11680.333537 -376.11 -3.12%

Initial jobless claims for the week ended Aug. 29 totaled 881,000, down from a revised 1.011 million the week prior. Continuing claims, meanwhile, fell to 13.254 million in the week ended Aug. 22, down from a revised 14.492 the week prior. Both numbers were better than expected.

Looking at stocks, Big Tech was under pressure with Apple Inc., Facebook and Amazon Inc. among the decliners.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AAPL APPLE INC. 125.42 -5.97 -4.55% FB FACEBOOK INC. 290.62 -11.88 -3.93% AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 3,418.80 -112.65 -3.19% TSLA TESLA INC. 414.16 -33.21 -7.42%

Tesla Inc. fell for a third straight day after announcing a $5 billion share sale. The stock began trading at its split-adjusted price on Monday.

Elsewhere, Novavax Inc. announced positive early-stage data for its experimental COVID-19 vaccine was published in the New England Journal of Medicine. NanoViricides Inc. investors await an update from the company on its COVID-19 drug. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday to be prepared for a vaccine by Nov. 1.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % NVAX NOVAVAX INC. 111.07 +8.17 +7.94% NNVC NANOVIRICIDES 5.11 -0.46 -8.18%

Meanwhile, Costco Wholesale Corp. said sales at stores open at least 12 months rose 13.1% from a year ago, outpacing the 10.7% gain that analysts were anticipating. Digital sales were up 102%.

Looking at earnings, Campbell Soup Co. reported quarterly results that beat on both the top and bottom lines amid “unprecedented demand” for its food and beverages.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % COST COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION 356.69 -2.17 -0.60% CPB CAMPBELL SOUP CO. 50.62 -1.83 -3.49% PVH PVH CORP 62.78 +3.21 +5.39%

PVH Corp., which operates Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, reported a surprise profit amid strong online demand for comfortable clothing.

Looking at commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell 48 cents to $41.03 per barrel while gold gained $3.90 to $1,948.60 an ounce.

U.S. Treasurys ticked higher, pushing the yield on the 10-year note down 1 basis point to 0.641%.

Markets were trading higher across Europe with France’s CAC up 1.51%, Germany’s DAX higher by 0.83% and Britain’s FTSE gaining 0.37%.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei outperformed, ending up 0.94%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and China’s Shanghai Composite fell 0.45% and 0.58%, respectively.