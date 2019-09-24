Stocks indicate a higher open as trade talks to resume

U.S. equity futures are pointing to a higher open when trading begins on Tuesday after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin confirmed that China-U.S. trade talks would resume in two weeks.

The three major futures indexes are indicating a 0.2 percent rise.

In the on-again, off-again world of trade talks, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said late Monday U.S.-China trade talks will resume in two weeks in Washington.

During an interview with FOX Business' Lou Dobbs on "Lou Dobbs Tonight" on Monday, Mnuchin clarified how the trade negotiations are going.

"The president's been very clear if we can get the right deal, he wants the deal," Mnuchin told Dobbs. "If we can't get the right deal, he's happy with the tariffs."

In Asian markets, China's Shanghai Composite index rose 0.8 percent, Japan's Nikkei finished with a 0.1 percent gain and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gained 0.3 percent.

In the latest of a slew of discouraging indicators, a preliminary manufacturers survey showed factory activity slowing in Japan last month.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 26949.99 +14.92 +0.06% SP500 S&P 500 2991.78 -0.29 -0.01% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 8112.461954 -5.21 -0.06%

On Monday, the S&P 500 index slipped less than 0.1 percent, the Dow Jones Industrial average picked up 0.1 percent and the Nasdaq fell 0.1 percent.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.