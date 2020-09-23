Expand / Collapse search
Stocks look to bounce back for second day

Nike reported strong results and Tesla's Battery Day underwhelmed

Should you buy stocks during current market dips?

Fairlead Strategies founder and managing partner Katie Stockton provides insight into today’s markets.

U.S. equity markets traded mixed on Wednesday, a day after snapping their losing streaks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 141 points, or 0.52%, in the opening minutes of trading while the S&P 500 was higher by 0.12%. The Nasdaq Composite, meanwhile, was off 0.2%.

The Dow on Tuesday snapped its three-day skid as the S&P and Nasdaq ended their losing streaks at four days.

Looking at stocks, Tesla Inc.’s Battery Day event failed to deliver the 1 million-mile battery that Wall Street analysts were expecting. The headlines were instead a new battery pack that will reduce kilowatt-hour costs by 50% and improve vehicle range by 16%.

Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot COVID-19 vaccine candidate is moving ahead to a Phase 3 trial that will include up to 60,000 adults. There is no clear timeline for when a successful vaccine would be available for distribution.

Looking at earnings, Nike Inc. shares soared to a record high after the sports-apparel giant reported quarterly profit rose 11% from a year ago as COVID-19 resulted in surging online sales of sneakers and workout apparel.

KB Home beat on both the top and bottom lines, but the number of homes delivered fell 16% year-over-year to 2,545 amid disruptions caused by the pandemic.

Stitch Fix Inc. reported a deeper-than-expected loss while sales grew 9% from the prior quarter as the subscription-based personal shopping platform worked through supply chain issues caused by COVID-19.

Elsewhere, Lululemon Athletica Inc. resumed its share buyback program that was paused amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The program, which expires on Jan. 31, 2021, has $263.6 million remaining.

Looking at commodities, gold fell $16.30 to $1,891.30 an ounce and West Texas Intermediate crude oil inched up 10 cents to $39.90 per barrel.

U.S. Treasurys were quiet with the 10-year note yield holding near 0.672%.

European markets were sharply higher with Britain’s FTSE trading up 2.27%, France’s CAC advancing 1.74% and Germany’s DAX gaining 1.56%.

In Asia, markets ended little changed with Japan’s Nikkei off 0.06% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and China’s Shanghai Composite edged up 0.11% and 0.16%, respectively.