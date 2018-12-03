US stocks rise, but pare early session gains

U.S. stocks, which at the opening bell Monday surged more than 400 points on optimism that the U.S.-China trade war may be cooling, gave up a large part of those gains by midday.

President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed over the weekend in Argentina at the G-20 summit to a 90-day truce in the dispute and to intensify trade negotiations. Trump put on hold his plans to increase tariffs on some $200 billion of Chinese goods. Xi vowed that China would substantially increase its purchases of American energy, industrial and agricultural products.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 25795.56 +257.10 +1.01% SP500 S&P 500 2779.45 +19.28 +0.70% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 7409.6295 +79.09 +1.08%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average shot up more than 400 points at the opening bell but then trimmed those gains in midday action.

Tech and vehicle shares led the broader market. Amazon soared 4.65 percent, Apple rose 2.57 percent and Google parent Alphabet climbed 1.87. Ford shares increased 2.87, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles posted a 3.04 percent gain and GM shares were 2.12 percent higher.

Trade-sensitive issues rose, too. Boeing was up 3.70 percent and Caterpillar climbed 3.22 percent.

Consumer discretionary shares, like Coca-Cola, Procter & Gamble and Pepsi, weighed on the market.

The Sino-American trade war development energized global stocks, with a key Chinese stock index closing up 2.5 percent and Japanese stocks up 1.3 percent. In Europe, Germany’s DAX paced indexes with a 2.5 percent gain.

The optimism also boosted the price of crude oil 3.22 percent to more than $52 per barrel on both the trade truce and improved prospects for production cuts from Russia and OPEC.

Oil markets were also buoyed by Canada's oil-rich province of Alberta deciding to cut production by 8.7 percent to support prices.