US stocks rise ahead of July 4th holiday

U.S. stocks traded higher on Wednesday ahead of a shortened trading day. The stock market will close at 1:00 p.m. ET ahead of the July 4th holiday.

The Dow Jones Industrials and S&P 500 both hit new intraday highs at the open.

Bond yields tumbled on fears of a global recession and expectations of interest rate cuts by central banks.

Shares of Symantec Corp surged nearly 20 percent in premarket trading after sources told Reuters that chipmaker Broadcom is in advanced talks to buy the cybersecurity firm.

In economic news, private employers added just 102,000 jobs to their payrolls in June, according to the latest ADP National Employment Report -- missing analyst expectations of 140,000.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped by 8,000 to a seasonally adjusted 221,000 for the week.

The trade deficit in goods and services jumped 8.4 percent in May from a month earlier to a seasonally adjusted $55.52 billion in May, the Commerce Department said Wednesday.

In Asia on Wednesday, China's Shanghai fell 0.9 percent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.1 percent. Japan's Nikkei dropped 0.5 percent.

In Europe, London's FTSE was higher by 0.7 percent, Germany's DAX added 0.6 percent, and France's CAC was higher by 0.7 percent.