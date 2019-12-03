US stocks point to gains on holiday sales data

U.S. equity futures are indicating a modest gain for stocks when trading begins on Tuesday on Wall Street.

The three major futures indexes are pointing to a gain of 0.2 percent.

Preliminary data from Adobe projected Cyber Monday sales of $9.2 billion by the end of Monday and remains the largest online shopping day in the U.S, growing 16.9 percent year-over-year.

Technology companies led a broad slide for stocks on Wall Street on Monday, handing the market a downbeat start to the month after it notched strong gains in November.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 27783.04 -268.37 -0.96% SP500 S&P 500 3113.87 -27.11 -0.86% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 8567.987078 -97.48 -1.12%

Trade tensions flared after China retaliated for U.S. support of protesters in Hong Kong, putting investors in a selling mood. Asian regional markets are generally hurt by declines in trade and the slowdown in the Chinese economy that might cause.

Investors have been hoping that the world’s two biggest economies can make progress toward at least staving off new tariffs scheduled for Dec. 15 on $160 billion worth of Chinese products, including smartphones and laptops. Negotiations on ending the longstanding trade war could face a tougher path this month following the flareup over Hong Kong.

Asian shares slipped Tuesday while European indexes were mixed in early trading.

France’s CAC 40 was little changed in early trading, inching up less than 0.1 percent, Germany’s DAX gained 0.7 percent and London's FTSE dipped 0.3 percent.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 0.6 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.2 percent, while the Shanghai Composite recovered earlier losses to inch up 0.3 percent.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.