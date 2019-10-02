Expand / Collapse search
Stocks indicate further losses on growth slowdown concerns

A 'Bulls & Bears' panel discusses a new report on manufacturing levels and what this could mean for the economy as a whole.

Manufacturing falls to lowest level in a decade

U.S. equity futures were pointing to a lower open on Wednesday when Wall Street begins the trading day.

The three major futures indexes were indicating losses of 0.3 percent.

The U.S. factory report showed that manufacturing weakened in September for the second straight month as President Donald Trump's trade war with China dragged on confidence and factory activity.

That sent stocks spiraling with the S&P 500 slumping 1.2 percent, its sharpest loss since August. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.3 percent and the Nasdaq composite dropped 1.1 percent.

Asian shares followed U.S. stocks lower.

Japan's Nikkei index shed 0.5 percent while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong lost 0.2 percent.

Markets in mainland China were closed for National Day holidays. They reopen on Oct. 8.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.