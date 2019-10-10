US stocks trade cautiously over trade talk uncertainty

U.S. equity futures are indicating a lower open on Thursday over concerns as trade negotiations move to a higher level.

Continue Reading Below

Markets have grown increasingly jittery as investors pondered whether talks on the trade war between the U.S. and China that are due to resume in Washington later in the day will make much progress.

Two days of talks have been scheduled, however there have been indications that the Chinese delegation might leave after the first day.

However, White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere issued this statement: “We are not aware of a change in the Vice Premier’s travel plans at this time. “

A Friday departure is being called undecided.

Investors drew encouragement from reports that Beijing signaled it is open to a partial deal.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 26346.01 +181.97 +0.70% SP500 S&P 500 2919.4 +26.34 +0.91% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 7903.74246 +79.96 +1.02%

But a report by the Hong Kong newspaper South China Morning Post saying that preliminary talks for the meetings did not go well doused some of that enthusiasm.

In Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei finished the session with a gain of 0.5 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng closed up 0.1 percent and China's Shanghai Composite ended the day up 0.8 percent.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.