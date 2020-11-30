Nasdaq hits record high as Dow nears best monthly gain since 1987

U.S. equities were mixed Monday as the Dow Jones Industrial Average looks to book its best month since 1987.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 185 points, or 0.62%, in the opening minutes of trading while the S&P 500 was lower by 0.17% and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.23%.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 29649.63 -260.74 -0.87% SP500 S&P 500 3624.17 -14.18 -0.39% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 12211.84653 +6.00 +0.05%

The Nasdaq's early strength has the tech-heavy index on track to close in record territory. The Dow, meanwhile, would need to fall 472.23 points to close below 29,438.14 for November to not be the best month for the index since January 1987.

Looking at stocks, e-commerce marketplaces Amazon Inc. and Shopify Inc. are pointing to a higher open in anticipation that Cyber Monday will be the biggest online shopping day in U.S. history. The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to fuel as much as $12.7 billion of sales, according to Adobe Digital Insights, up from last year’s record $9.4 billion.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 3,210.26 +14.92 +0.47% SHOP SHOPIFY INC 1,046.15 +12.71 +1.23%

Elsewhere, drugmaker Moderna Inc. announced the Phase 3 trial of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine displayed a 94.1% efficacy rate and is filing for emergency-use authorization on Monday.

CEO Stephane Bancel telling FOX Business the vaccine could become available within 24 hours after FDA approval.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MRNA MODERNA INC. 147.92 +20.89 +16.44%

Nikola Corp. shares were sharply lower ahead of the opening bell after the company announced General Motors will not be taking an equity stake as previously planned nor will it be an original equipment manufacturer for the Badger electric pickup truck. GM will instead integrate its fuel cell technology into Nikola's zero-emission semi-trucks.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % NKLA NIKOLA CORPORATION 22.11 -5.82 -20.84% GM GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 45.10 +0.05 +0.11%

Looking at mergers, S&P Global will buy IHS Markit in a $44 billion deal, including debt. The deal, which is the largest of 2020, will pay IHS Markit shareholders 0.2838 S&P Global shares for each IHS Markit share they own.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % INFO IHS MARKIT LTD 98.69 +6.16 +6.66%

Looking at commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading down 5 cents at $45.48 per barrel as OPEC members and their allies weighed an extension of production cuts. Gold, meanwhile, was off $12.20 at $1,775.90 an ounce.

Economic data remains light, with Chicago purchasing managers’ index crossing the wires at 9:45 a.m. ET and pending home sales due out at 10 a.m. ET.

In Europe, Germany’s DAX 30 was trading higher by 0.76% while Britain’s FTSE 100 and France’s CAC 40 were lower by 0.2% and 0.03%, respectively.

Asian markets closed lower across the board with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index down 2.06%, Japan’s Nikkei weaker by 0.79% and China’s Shanghai Composite index declining 0.48%.