Stocks

Stocks battle to recoup losses from steepest drop since 1987 crash

Drugmaker Regeneron buoyed by COVID-19 antibody treatment

By FOXBusiness
National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow on investing in the stock market despite coronavirus fears.

Kudlow on stock market: ‘Great’ long-term investing opportunities

National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow on investing in the stock market despite coronavirus fears.

U.S. equity markets opened higher Tuesday as investors tried to claw back some of their losses from the steepest one-day slide since the Black Monday crash of 1987.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed by 403 points, or 2 percent, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite rose by 2.6 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
I:DJIDOW JONES AVERAGES20216.05+27.53+0.14%
SP500S&P 5002439.49+53.36+2.24%
I:COMPNASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX7069.419756+164.83+2.39%

The early gains have the major averages on track to recoup a portion of the more than 12 percent drop that occurred Monday. The selling pushed the benchmark S&P 500 nearly 30 percent below its Feb. 19 peak and ran the VIX, or fear index, to its highest level on record.

Looking at stocks, Regeneron soared after the company said it hopes to start clinical trials for a COVID-19 antibody treatment as early as this summer. Other companies working on treatments also rallied.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
REGNREGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC.493.50+52.66+11.95%
INOINOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS7.25+1.12+18.30%
MRNAMODERNA INC.28.68+2.19+8.27%

Boeing shares gained after a report said both the planemaker and the aviation sector as a whole were in talks for short-term government assistance. The heavily beaten-down airline sector also rallied.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
BABOEING COMPANY128.00-1.61-1.24%
AALAMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.15.60-0.33-2.04%
UALUNITED AIRLINES HLDG.34.32-1.15-3.24%

Retail stocks were in focus after February sales fell 0.4 percent year-over-year, according to the Commerce Department, missing the 0.2 percent gain that economists surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting. Elsewhere in the space, Nordstrom announced the closure of all of its stores in the U.S. and Canada and pulled its 2020 outlook.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
JWNNORDSTROM16.32-0.88-5.09%
MMACY'S INC.6.47-0.24-3.58%
ROSTROSS STORES INC.73.49-0.44-0.60%

Ravaged oil stocks were seeing some reprieve as West Texas Intermediate crude oil traded up 0.2 percent at $29.06 per barrel.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
XOMEXXON MOBIL CORPORATION34.74+0.25+0.72%
CVXCHEVRON CORP.69.88+0.18+0.26%
CLRCONTINENTAL RESOURCES8.98+0.01+0.10%

A steepening yield curve lifted bank stocks. The spread between the 2-year yield and 10-year yield widened as the former climbed 3.1 basis points to 0.391 percent and the latter jumped 9 basis points to 0.818 percent.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
JPMJP MORGAN CHASE & CO.89.82+1.46+1.65%
BACBANK OF AMERICA CORP.21.05+0.61+2.97%
WFCWELLS FARGO & COMPANY27.83+1.33+5.02%

Blue-chip tech stocks also traded higher.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
TSLATESLA INC.436.26-8.81-1.98%
AAPLAPPLE INC.247.68+5.47+2.26%
AMZNAMAZON.COM INC.1,763.00+73.85+4.37%

In Europe, Britain’s FTSE fell 1.4 percent while Germany’s DAX tumbled 1.3 percent and France’s CAC slipped 0.2 percent.

Markets were mixed across Asia with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng adding 0.8 percent, Japan’s Nikkei edging up 0.1 percent and China’s Shanghai Composite slipping 0.3 percent.