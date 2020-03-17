Stocks battle to recoup losses from steepest drop since 1987 crash

U.S. equity markets opened higher Tuesday as investors tried to claw back some of their losses from the steepest one-day slide since the Black Monday crash of 1987.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed by 403 points, or 2 percent, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite rose by 2.6 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 20216.05 +27.53 +0.14% SP500 S&P 500 2439.49 +53.36 +2.24% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 7069.419756 +164.83 +2.39%

The early gains have the major averages on track to recoup a portion of the more than 12 percent drop that occurred Monday. The selling pushed the benchmark S&P 500 nearly 30 percent below its Feb. 19 peak and ran the VIX, or fear index, to its highest level on record.

Looking at stocks, Regeneron soared after the company said it hopes to start clinical trials for a COVID-19 antibody treatment as early as this summer. Other companies working on treatments also rallied.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % REGN REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC. 493.50 +52.66 +11.95% INO INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS 7.25 +1.12 +18.30% MRNA MODERNA INC. 28.68 +2.19 +8.27%

Boeing shares gained after a report said both the planemaker and the aviation sector as a whole were in talks for short-term government assistance. The heavily beaten-down airline sector also rallied.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BA BOEING COMPANY 128.00 -1.61 -1.24% AAL AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 15.60 -0.33 -2.04% UAL UNITED AIRLINES HLDG. 34.32 -1.15 -3.24%

Retail stocks were in focus after February sales fell 0.4 percent year-over-year, according to the Commerce Department, missing the 0.2 percent gain that economists surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting. Elsewhere in the space, Nordstrom announced the closure of all of its stores in the U.S. and Canada and pulled its 2020 outlook.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % JWN NORDSTROM 16.32 -0.88 -5.09% M MACY'S INC. 6.47 -0.24 -3.58% ROST ROSS STORES INC. 73.49 -0.44 -0.60%

Ravaged oil stocks were seeing some reprieve as West Texas Intermediate crude oil traded up 0.2 percent at $29.06 per barrel.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % XOM EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 34.74 +0.25 +0.72% CVX CHEVRON CORP. 69.88 +0.18 +0.26% CLR CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 8.98 +0.01 +0.10%

A steepening yield curve lifted bank stocks. The spread between the 2-year yield and 10-year yield widened as the former climbed 3.1 basis points to 0.391 percent and the latter jumped 9 basis points to 0.818 percent.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % JPM JP MORGAN CHASE & CO. 89.82 +1.46 +1.65% BAC BANK OF AMERICA CORP. 21.05 +0.61 +2.97% WFC WELLS FARGO & COMPANY 27.83 +1.33 +5.02%

Blue-chip tech stocks also traded higher.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TSLA TESLA INC. 436.26 -8.81 -1.98% AAPL APPLE INC. 247.68 +5.47 +2.26% AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 1,763.00 +73.85 +4.37%

In Europe, Britain’s FTSE fell 1.4 percent while Germany’s DAX tumbled 1.3 percent and France’s CAC slipped 0.2 percent.

Markets were mixed across Asia with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng adding 0.8 percent, Japan’s Nikkei edging up 0.1 percent and China’s Shanghai Composite slipping 0.3 percent.