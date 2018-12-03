US stocks jump sharply on trade war truce

Stocks opened more than 400 points higher Monday on optimism that the U.S.-China trade war may be nearing an end, or at least not intensifying.

President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed over the weekend in Argentina at the G-20 summit to a 90-day truce in the dispute and to intensify trade negotiations. Trump put on hold his plans to increase tariffs on some $200 billion of Chinese goods. Xi vowed that China would substantially increase its purchases of American energy, industrial and agricultural products.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 25946.73 +408.27 +1.60% SP500 S&P 500 2760.17 +22.41 +0.82% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 7330.5365 +57.45 +0.79%

Tech and vehicle shares led the broader market. Amazon soared 4.65 percent, Apple rose 2.56 percent and Google parent Alphabet climbed 1.74. Ford shares increased 3.72 and GM shares were 4.11 percent higher.

The development energized global stocks, with a key Chinese stock index closing up 2.5 percent and Japanese stocks up 1.3 percent. In Europe, Germany’s DAX paced indexes with a 2.5 percent gain.

The optimism also boosted the price of crude oil. Early Monday it popped 5 percent to more than $53 per barrel on both the trade truce and improved prospects for production cuts from Russia and OPEC.