Stock futures suggest gains ahead of Biden inauguration

U.S. equity markets were modestly higher Wednesday morning as investors awaited the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were higher by 37 points, or 0.12%, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq Composite futures were up 0.22% and 0.77%, respectively.

The early advance has the major averages on track for gains on the first day of the Biden presidency after a strong four years under President Trump.

The S&P 500 rallied 67% over Trump’s tenure. The 13.73% annualized gain was the third-best during a presidency, trailing the index’s performance during only the Clinton (+15.18%) and Obama (+13.84%) presidencies. The Nasdaq, meanwhile, soared 138%, posting the best percentage gain under any president.

Inauguration Day ceremonies are scheduled to begin around 10:45 a.m. ET with Biden expected to take the oath of office an hour later.

In stocks, Netflix Inc. added 8.5 million paid subscribers in the final three months of the year, bringing its total subscriber count to more than 200 million for the first time. The streaming giant reported revenue that exceeded Wall Street estimates while earnings fell short.

Morgan Stanley reported earnings and revenue that exceeded analysts’ forecasts, bolstered by strength in investment banking, trading and asset management.

UnitedHealth Group said quarterly profit fell 38% from a year ago as costs related to COVID-19 testing and treatments hurt its bottom line.

Meanwhile, the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine was found to be effective against the fast-spreading variant of the disease discovered in the U.K. during the final months of last year.

Elsewhere, AMC Entertainment received $100 million in secured debt through a deal with Mudrick Capital, giving the movie-theater chain more cash to whether the pandemic. Mudrick already held $100 million of AMC debt.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil ticked up 71 cents to $53.69 per barrel and gold added $7.20 to $1,847.40 an ounce.

European markets were mixed with Britain’s 225 down 0.05%, while France’s CAC 40 gained 0.32% and Germany’s DAX 30 rallied 0.51%.

In Asia, markets ended mixed with Japan’s Nikkei 225 sliding 0.38% while China’s Shanghai Composite and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng advanced 0.47% and 1.08%, respectively.