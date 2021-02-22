Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Stocks

Stocks slide as bond yields rise, Boeing drags Dow

House of Representatives nears vote on $1.9T coronavirus relief package

close
Philip Moustakis, former SEC Division of Enforcement counsel, argues drafting new rules in response to every novel situation makes regulations too specific and difficult to enforce.video

Regulations not the answer in GameStop saga: Former SEC official

Philip Moustakis, former SEC Division of Enforcement counsel, argues drafting new rules in response to every novel situation makes regulations too specific and difficult to enforce.

U.S. equity markets were under pressure Monday as Treasury yields ticked to their highest level in a year amid growing inflation worries.

The 10-year yield climbed almost 4 basis points to above 1.38%, before pulling back, and was nearing the key 1.5% area that if reached would cause stock-market dislocations, according to a number of Wall Street strategists.

STOCK-MARKET INVESTORS RIDING WAVE OF LOW RATES MIGHT GET BLINDSIDED

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
I:DJIDOW JONES AVERAGES31374.93-119.39-0.38%
SP500S&P 5003881.12-25.59-0.66%
I:COMPNASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX13701.675294-172.79-1.25%

The rise in yields comes as the U.S. House of Representatives neared a vote on President Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package. The bill’s passage would likely intensify investor worries about inflation coming in the months ahead as the trillions in COVID-19 relief make their way through the U.S. financial system.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was lower by 168 points, or 0.53%, in the opening minutes of trading while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were weaker by 0.66% and 1.18%, respectively.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
BABOEING COMPANY215.10-2.25-1.04%
RTXRAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES73.095-1.20-1.61%

Looking at stocks, Boeing Co. has recommended airlines suspend flights of its 777 jets that use Pratt and Whitney PW4000 engines, made by Raytheon Technologies Corp., after a United plane’s engine broke apart in the skies over Denver on Saturday. U.K. Transporation Secretary Grant Shapps said Monday 777s with PW4000 engines will be temporarily banned from entering U.K. airspace.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
GTGOODYEAR TIRE15.51+1.61+11.59%
CTBCOOPER TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY55.13+11.27+25.70%

In deals, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. has agreed to buy rival Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. for $2.8 billion in cash and stock. The deal will pay Cooper Tire shareholders $41.75 per share in cash and .907 newly issued Goodyear shares for each Cooper Tire share they own.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
MTBM&T BANK151.94+2.08+1.39%
PBCTPEOPLE'S UNITED FIN. INC.17.78+2.10+13.40%

Meanwhile, M&T Bank Corp. will acquire People’s United Financial Inc. for $7.6 billion, a 13% premium to Friday’s closing value, in stock. People’s United shareholders will receive 0.118 M&T Bank shares for each People’s United share they own.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
KSSKOHL'S CORP.57.80+5.07+9.62%

Kohl’s Corp. shares were sharply higher after a group of activist investors with a combined 9.5% stake nominated nine directors to the department store chain’s board.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
DISHDISH NETWORK CORPORATION33.48-0.19-0.56%

In earnings, Dish Network Corp. reported quarterly revenue rose 41% year over year despite a decline in the number of pay-TV subscribers.

In commodities, Brent crude oil climbed $1.21 to $64.12 per barrel after Goldman Sachs Group raised its $75 per barrel for the third quarter of this year. Gold, meanwhile, was up $18.30 at $1,795.70 per ounce.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE 

European markets were trading lower across the board with France’s CAC 40 down 0.37%, Britain’s FTSE 100 weaker by 0.48% and Germany’s DAX 30 sliding 0.53%.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei advanced 0.46% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and China’s Shanghai Composite declined 1.06% and 1.46%, respectively.