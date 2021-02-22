Stocks slide as bond yields rise, Boeing drags Dow

U.S. equity markets were under pressure Monday as Treasury yields ticked to their highest level in a year amid growing inflation worries.

The 10-year yield climbed almost 4 basis points to above 1.38%, before pulling back, and was nearing the key 1.5% area that if reached would cause stock-market dislocations, according to a number of Wall Street strategists.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 31374.93 -119.39 -0.38% SP500 S&P 500 3881.12 -25.59 -0.66% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 13701.675294 -172.79 -1.25%

The rise in yields comes as the U.S. House of Representatives neared a vote on President Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package. The bill’s passage would likely intensify investor worries about inflation coming in the months ahead as the trillions in COVID-19 relief make their way through the U.S. financial system.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was lower by 168 points, or 0.53%, in the opening minutes of trading while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were weaker by 0.66% and 1.18%, respectively.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BA BOEING COMPANY 215.10 -2.25 -1.04% RTX RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES 73.095 -1.20 -1.61%

Looking at stocks, Boeing Co. has recommended airlines suspend flights of its 777 jets that use Pratt and Whitney PW4000 engines, made by Raytheon Technologies Corp., after a United plane’s engine broke apart in the skies over Denver on Saturday. U.K. Transporation Secretary Grant Shapps said Monday 777s with PW4000 engines will be temporarily banned from entering U.K. airspace.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GT GOODYEAR TIRE 15.51 +1.61 +11.59% CTB COOPER TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY 55.13 +11.27 +25.70%

In deals, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. has agreed to buy rival Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. for $2.8 billion in cash and stock. The deal will pay Cooper Tire shareholders $41.75 per share in cash and .907 newly issued Goodyear shares for each Cooper Tire share they own.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MTB M&T BANK 151.94 +2.08 +1.39% PBCT PEOPLE'S UNITED FIN. INC. 17.78 +2.10 +13.40%

Meanwhile, M&T Bank Corp. will acquire People’s United Financial Inc. for $7.6 billion, a 13% premium to Friday’s closing value, in stock. People’s United shareholders will receive 0.118 M&T Bank shares for each People’s United share they own.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % KSS KOHL'S CORP. 57.80 +5.07 +9.62%

Kohl’s Corp. shares were sharply higher after a group of activist investors with a combined 9.5% stake nominated nine directors to the department store chain’s board.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DISH DISH NETWORK CORPORATION 33.48 -0.19 -0.56%

In earnings, Dish Network Corp. reported quarterly revenue rose 41% year over year despite a decline in the number of pay-TV subscribers.

In commodities, Brent crude oil climbed $1.21 to $64.12 per barrel after Goldman Sachs Group raised its $75 per barrel for the third quarter of this year. Gold, meanwhile, was up $18.30 at $1,795.70 per ounce.

European markets were trading lower across the board with France’s CAC 40 down 0.37%, Britain’s FTSE 100 weaker by 0.48% and Germany’s DAX 30 sliding 0.53%.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei advanced 0.46% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and China’s Shanghai Composite declined 1.06% and 1.46%, respectively.