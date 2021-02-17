Stocks seek direction as bond market threat looms

U.S. stock futures traded cautiously Wednesday morning as investors kept a watchful eye on the bond market.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were trading higher by 3 points, or 0.01%, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq Composite futures were lower by 0.04% and 0.16%, respectively.

The Dow finished at an all-time high Tuesday while the S&P and the Nasdaq ended just below their own record peaks as the benchmark 10-year yield settled near 1.3%, its highest in almost a year.

In stocks, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway upped its stakes in Chevron Corp., Verizon Communications Inc., and other companies while exiting positions in Pfizer Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and PNC Financial Services Group Inc, according to a 13-F filing. The conglomerate also trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. and Wells Fargo & Co.

In earnings, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. reported a surprise quarterly loss as a resurgence in COVID-19 cases resulted in tighter travel restrictions and fewer bookings. Revenue per available room, a key industry metric, was down 59% year over year.

Shopify Inc. posted stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue, but warned 2021 revenue growth will be slower than last year as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

In deals, oil and gas pipeline company Energy Transfer LP agreed to buy natural gas liquids transportation provider Enable Midstream Partners for $7.2 billion, including debt. The deal pays Enable common unitholders 0.8595 Energy Transfer common units for each unit they own.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose 68 cents to $60.73 per barrel as wintry weather kept production idled across parts of Texas. Elsewhere in the complex, gold traded down $9.60 to $1,789.40 an ounce.

European markets were mixed with France’s CAC 40 up 0.03%, Britain’s FTSE 100 down 0.18% and Germany’s DAX 30 weaker by 0.54%.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 lost 0.58% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index added 1.1%. China’s Shanghai Composite remained closed in observance of the Lunar New Year.