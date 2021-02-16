Stocks hit records as frigid Texas weather juices oil, natural gas prices

U.S. equity markets opened in record territory Tuesday as traders returned to work following President’s Day weekend to enthusiasm surrounding President Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan and quarterly earnings.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 31549.53 +91.13 +0.29% SP500 S&P 500 3942 +7.17 +0.18% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 14132.142243 +36.67 +0.26%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 126 points, or 0.4%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were higher by 0.36% and 0.48%, respectively. All three of the major averages finished last week at record highs.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % USO UNITED STATES OIL FUND L.P. 40.14 +0.20 +0.50% UNG UNITED STATES NATURAL GAS FUND LP UNIT (POST REV SPLIT) 11.17 +0.50 +4.70%

Looking at stocks, oil and gas producers were higher Tuesday morning as frigid wintry weather snarled production and refining operations in parts of Texas.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % XOM EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 51.91 +1.40 +2.77%

Among the companies shutting operations was ExxonMobil Corp. which temporarily shut its Beaumont, Texas, oil refinery, according to a Reuters report, citing sources. The decision comes a day after Exxon closed its complex in neighboring Port Arthur, Texas.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose 51 cents to $59.98 per barrel and natural gas jumped 29.3 cents to $3.205 per thousand cubic feet.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % JPM JP MORGAN CHASE & CO. 142.67 +1.37 +0.97% GS GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC. 310.24 +4.09 +1.34% BAC BANK OF AMERICA CORP. 33.77 +0.42 +1.26%

Elsewhere, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs Group and Bank of America Corp. were all trading higher as selling across the Treasury complex caused the yield curve to steepen to its highest level in nearly four years.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % CVS CVS HEALTH CORPORATION 74.05 -0.23 -0.31%

In earnings, CVS Health Corp. reported quarterly sales rose 4% from a year ago as COVID-19 testing and vaccine administration provided a lift, helping to partially offset higher costs at its health insurance unit.

European markets were little changed with Britain’s FTSE 100, France’s CAC 40 and Germany’s DAX 30 all swinging between gains and losses.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed 1.28% to its highest level since 1990 while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index advanced 1.9% as traders returned to work following an extended break for the Lunar New Year. China’s Shanghai Composite index remained closed for holiday.