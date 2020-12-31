Stocks show little change ahead of final trading day of 2020

U.S. stock futures were pointing to little change at the open on the final trading day of the year.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were up 16 points, or 0.05%, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures were up 0.11% and 0.15%, respectively.

With one trading day to go this year, the Dow has advanced 6.56%, the S&P 500 has climbed 16% and the Nasdaq Composite has soared 43%.

Initial jobless claims are due out at 8:30 a.m. ET with analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expecting the total of first-time unemployment filings to rise by 30,000 to 833,000. Continuing claims are anticipated to tick up to 5.39 million from 5.338 million.

Looking at stocks, Exxon Mobil Corp. plans to take a $20 billion write down, mostly on natural gas properties, the company said in a regulatory filing out Wednesday. The oil major, which also noted gains in its chemical and oil businesses, had previously expected a write down of $17 billion to $20 billion.

Elsewhere, Tesla Inc. was set to open in record territory. Shares of the electric-vehicle maker have soared 730% this year through Wednesday.

Looking at commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell 45 cents to $47.95 per barrel and gold advanced $4 to $1,897.40 an ounce.

European markets were lower across the board with Britain’s FTSE 100 down 1.05%, Germany’s DAX 30 weaker by 0.31% and France’s CAC 40 down 0.16%.

In Asia, China’s Shanghai Composite index surged 1.72%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index advanced 0.31% and Japan’s Nikkei 225 slid 0.45%.