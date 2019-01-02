US stocks begin 2019 under intense pressure

U.S. stocks started 2019 with a big drop, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Wednesday tumbled more than 300 points at the opening bell before paring those losses.

Continue Reading Below

Investors sold off on weaker-than-expected Chinese economic data, which could get worse if a trade deal with the U.S. isn’t reached soon.

That data showed the nation's economy contracting for the first time in over two years in December, highlighting the challenges facing Beijing as it seeks to end a bruising trade war with Washington and reduce the risk of a sharper economic slowdown in 2019.

Worries about the health of China’s economy hammered Asian and European stocks, which contributed to the downdraft on American exchanges.

There also were worries about the partial U.S. government shutdown – now in its 12th day – and how businesses could be affected if the standoff between President Trump and Congress continues.

In addition, prospects for the more interest rate hikes this year weighed on sentiment.

Advertisement

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 23185.84 -141.62 -0.61% SP500 S&P 500 2487.22 -19.63 -0.78% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 6591.2622 -44.02 -0.66%

The yield on 10-year Treasurys fell to a 12-month low, dropping to 2.65 percent in a measure of investors’ rush to what are perceived as safe investments.

China’s Shanghai Composite started the new year with a decline of 1.1 percent.

Hong Kong’s hang Seng plunged 2.8 percent.

Japan's Nikkei was closed for a holiday.

In European trading, London’s FTSE fell 0.8 percent, Germany’s DAX declined 0.5 percent and France’s CAC was off 1.5 percent.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will have the chance to comment on the economic outlook when he participates in a joint discussion with former Fed chairs Janet Yellen and Ben Bernanke on Friday.

Also looming are a closely-watched survey on U.S. manufacturing due on Thursday, followed by the December payrolls report on Friday.

The 30-stock Dow and the broader S&P 500 both ended the year about 7 percent lower, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite closed out 2018 about 4 percent down – its biggest one-year decline since 2008.

For the month the three averages are all down about 10 percent for their worst December since 1931.

The declines reflected investor worries about the effect of a prolonged trade war between the U.S. and China, prospects for global economic weakness and the likelihood of higher interest rates.

Despite the worries, shares over the last five trading days rose about 4 percent.

FOX Business’ Mike Obel contributed to this article.