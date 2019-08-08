Stocks scratch back from recent losses

U.S. stocks are pointing to a higher open on Thursday as global stocks recovered helped by better-than-expected Chinese export data and a steadying of the Chinese currency.

Dow Jones futures are higher by 0.2 percent, S&P 500 futures are gaining 0.2 percent and Nasdaq futures are up by 0.4 percent.

Chinese exports rose 3.3 percent in July from a year earlier, beating an expected decline of 2 percent. Chinese imports fell by less than forecast, despite the U.S.-China trade war.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 26007.07 -22.45 -0.09% SP500 S&P 500 2883.98 +2.21 +0.08% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 7862.825793 +29.56 +0.38%

U.S. stocks clawed their way back from steep losses on Wednesday to close the session little changed in what was a wild day for equity investors.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged around 500 points at one point as worries about a global recession picked up steam following several global central banks that cut interest rates.

Add to that list, the Philippine central bank also cut interest rates.

Yields on U.S. 30-year bonds fell as low as 2.123 percent overnight, not far from a record low of 2.089 percent set in 2016.

Ten-year yields dropped further below three-month rates, a yield curve inversion that has often predicted a coming recession.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg LYFT LYFT INC. 60.29 +1.59 +2.71% VIAB VIACOM INC. 29.67 +0.01 +0.03%

Shares of the ride-hailing company Lyft rose after beating estimates for second-quarter revenue and said the loss for 2019 would be less than its prior forecast.

The cable TV and movie giant Viacom beat estimates for quarterly revenue, helped by a rare growth in domestic advertising revenue.

After the closing bell we’ll hear from Wall Street Journal parent News Corporation, ride-sharing firm Uber Technologies and broadcaster CBS.