US stock futures pause after rally

U.S. equity futures are trading slightly to the downside, after starting the week with a rally.

Home Depot started the day by cutting its full-year sales forecast. The home improvement retailer pointed to a slump in lumber prices and the impact of the U.S.-China trade war.

The Dow component cut its sales forecast to a 2.3 percent rise from a prior outlook of 3.3 percent. Home depot did however top profit estimates.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg HD THE HOME DEPOT INC. 207.95 +4.30 +2.11% LOW LOWE'S COMPANIES INC. 95.05 +1.13 +1.20%

Stocks have rebounded over the last three trading sessions. on optimism that stimulus measures would be taken not only by the Federal Reserve, but also by Germany and China.

Wall Street rallied on the U.S. decision to give Chinese telecom giant Huawei another 90 days to buy equipment from American suppliers.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 26135.79 +249.78 +0.96% SP500 S&P 500 2923.65 +34.97 +1.21% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 8002.812313 +106.82 +1.35%

In Europe, France's CAC traded flat, while Germany's DAX inched was down nearly 0.2 percent and Britain's FTSE 100 rose 0.4 percent.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 0.6 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 0.2 percent and China's Shanghai Composite was down 0.1 percent.

This week will include the release of minutes from the last Fed meeting in which the central bank cut interest rates.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell will also address the gathering of central bankers on Friday in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

The White House is reportedly denying a report from Monday that the possibility of a temporary payroll tax cut was being discussed.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.