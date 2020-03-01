Stock index futures rebound to start the week

(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures are rebounding Sunday night with investors taking some solace from weekend comments by U.S. officials that aimed to soothe panic about a pandemic.

Dow futures are higher by 1 percent.

Senior officials in President Donald Trump’s administration on Sunday tried to reduce concern about a global recession, saying the U.S. public had over-reacted and that stocks would rebound due to the American economy’s underlying strength.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 25409.36 -357.28 -1.39% SP500 S&P 500 2954.22 -24.54 -0.82% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 8567.367588 +0.89 +0.01%

The S&P 500 fell more than 11 percent last week, its worst since the 2008 financial crisis.

Reporting by Alden Bentley; Editing by Daniel Wallis

