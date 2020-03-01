Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus

Stock index futures rebound to start the week

The S&P 500 lost 11% last week

Reuters
How will stocks bounce back from coronavirus selloff?

Nuveen chief equity strategist Bob Doll discusses the market’s future given the coronavirus selloff.

(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures are rebounding Sunday night with investors taking some solace from weekend comments by U.S. officials that aimed to soothe panic about a pandemic.



Dow futures are higher by 1 percent.

Senior officials in President Donald Trump’s administration on Sunday tried to reduce concern about a global recession, saying the U.S. public had over-reacted and that stocks would rebound due to the American economy’s underlying strength.

The S&P 500 fell more than 11 percent last week, its worst since the 2008 financial crisis.

Reporting by Alden Bentley; Editing by Daniel Wallis

