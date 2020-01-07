Stock futures tumble as US forces in Iraq targted by Iranian missile attacks

U.S. stock futures fell over 400 points late Wednesday on word that American forces were being fired upon in Iraq.

Missiles were fired in multiple locations across Iraq, a senior U.S. military source in the country told Fox News' Jennifer Griffin:

"Under missile attack from Iran. These are either cruise missiles or short-range ballistic missiles. All over the country." The missiles struck near Al Assad Air Base in Anbar, among other locations. There was no immediate word on injuries or damage.

The retaliation comes after the U.S. killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani who was involved in terrorist activities throughout the Middle East. He was reportedly orchestrating an attack against Americans.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham responded swiftly in a statement:

"We are aware of the reports of attacks on US facilities in Iraq. The President has been briefed and is monitoring the situation closely and consulting with his national security team. - White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham

Additionally, the State Department confirmed to Fox News that officials are "working on initial battle damage assessments."

Losses late Tuesday in the U.S. follow a down day on Wall Street with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite all losing ground Tuesday in part due to rising tensions in the Middle East.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 28583.68 -119.70 -0.42% SP500 S&P 500 3237.18 -9.10 -0.28% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 9068.581135 -2.88 -0.03%

This is a developing story.