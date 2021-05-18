US stock futures inch higher, signaling rebound

U.S. stock futures gained on Tuesday, signaling a rebound for major indexes from mild losses at the start of the week.

S&P 500 futures strengthened 0.5% and futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 0.4%. Changes in futures don’t necessarily predict moves after the markets open.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.7% in morning trade. Led by gains in communication services and information technology sectors.

AT&T, DISCOVERY AGREE TO MERGER OF CNN, OTHER MEDIA ASSETS

Vivendi climbed 3.7% for a four-day winning streak and Micro Focus International jumped 10%.

Iliad slipped 6.2%.

The U.K.’s FTSE 100 added 0.9%. Other stock indexes in Europe also mostly climbed as France’s CAC 40 gained 0.6%, the U.K.’s FTSE 250 added 0.8% and Germany’s DAX rose 0.7%.

The Swiss franc, the euro and the British pound gained 0.5%, 0.4% and 0.4% respectively against the U.S. dollar.

In commodities, international benchmark Brent crude was up 0.9% to $70.10 a barrel. Gold was also up 0.2% to $1,870.50 a troy ounce.

German 10-year bund yields gained to minus 0.109% and the 10-year gilts yield strengthened to 0.881%. 10-year U.S. Treasury yields inched up to 1.647% from 1.639% on Monday. Bond yields move in the opposite directions to prices.

In Asia, indexes mostly climbed as Hong Kong’s Hang Seng climbed 1.3%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 index added 2.1%, and China’s benchmark Shanghai Composite climbed 0.3