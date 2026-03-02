US ‘sitting on significant proven reserves’: Analyst says America can withstand Iran energy shock

Oil prices have climbed after reports that Iranian drones struck a major liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility in Qatar, rattling global energy markets and reigniting debate over energy security.

But while the market reaction was swift, one energy analyst says the United States is structurally better prepared to weather the shock than many of its allies.

"Energy security is national security," Independent Women’s Center for Energy and Conservation Director Gabriella Hoffman said in an interview with Fox News Digital. "If your energy policy is tied to boosting domestic production and insulating yourself from geopolitical threats, you’re going to be in a stronger position during moments like this."

In the early morning hours on Saturday, U.S. military forces launched a massive joint military operation against Iran, known as "Operation Epic Fury." The attacks have already left major leaders dead, including Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and spurred other strikes across the Middle East region.

Iranian retaliation involving drone strikes hit energy infrastructure in Qatar on Monday, prompting QatarEnergy to halt LNG production at key facilities. Qatar’s LNG exports account for nearly 20% of global supply.

As a result, global benchmark Brent Crude and U.S. crude futures rose sharply, with Brent up more than 8% toward around $79 a barrel and U.S. crude up about 7.6% on Monday amid supply fears.

European energy and natural gas prices also surged in response, underscoring the continent’s continued dependence on imported LNG following its pivot away from Russian gas. Hoffman also noted that major energy importers such as China are significantly reliant on Qatari LNG supplies.

"Countries that are dependent on Middle Eastern reserves are going to have to look closer to home," Hoffman said. "If you’re relying heavily on foreign suppliers and something like this happens, you’re more exposed to volatility and instability."

Hoffman argued the United States is less vulnerable than Europe because of its recent surge in domestic production and LNG export capacity. The U.S. recently became the world’s largest net exporter of petroleum products and continues expanding production capacity under Trump administration directives.

That position, she said, provides insulation from external supply shocks.

"We are scaling up production. We’re approving more infrastructure. We’re cutting red tape," Hoffman said. "If we’re not approving new projects fast enough, that could eventually hold us back."

Still, she maintained that the U.S. is "in a much stronger position than we would have been" under Biden-Harris policies that constrained domestic production. Hoffman further argued that the Iranian conflict will not fundamentally disrupt American energy goals.

She pointed to prior geopolitical tensions — including developments involving Venezuela — that did not trigger sustained price spikes.

"It’s early," she cautioned. "We’re still waiting to see how this unfolds. But recent history shows that markets can adjust more quickly than some forecasts suggest."

"Energy is now a geopolitical tool," she continued. "If allies see instability from relying on rogue nations or unstable regions, that could increase demand for American LNG."

For now, markets remain in a "wait-and-see mode," according to Hoffman. Much will depend on whether further infrastructure is targeted and whether the conflict escalates.

"We’re sitting on significant proven reserves," she said. "With the right policies, America can weather this kind of shock… The lesson here… is that energy policy decisions made years ago determine how resilient you are today."