Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Military & Defense

US Navy awards $1B contract for manufacture of naval nuclear reactor components

A BWX Technologies subsidiary won the contract

By FOXBusiness
close
Retired Navy Seal commander and author Jocko Willink discusses President Trump's successes on the military and economic fronts.video

Workers on the front lines know US is in 'right place': Ret. Navy Seal commander

Retired Navy Seal commander and author Jocko Willink discusses President Trump's successes on the military and economic fronts.

A BWX Technologies subsidiary has secured a naval contract worth up to approximately $1 billion.

Continue Reading Below

The contract, which was awarded to BWXT Nuclear Operations Group, is for the manufacture of naval nuclear reactor components.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
BWXTBWX TECHNOLOGIES INC68.63+0.08+0.12%

“We are proud to provide nuclear propulsion systems that enable U.S. Navy sailors and aviators to protect freedom around the globe,” BWXT President and Chief Executive Officer Rex Geveden said. “We appreciate the U.S. Navy’s continued trust in our employees and our capability to perform this important work.”

AMAZON SCORES LEGAL VICTORY IN FIGHT FOR PENTAGON, MICROSOFT WAR CLOUD CONTRACT

The Lynchburg, Virginia-based BWX Technologies said the initial contract award, which represents two-thirds of the anticipated value, booked in the fourth quarter of 2019. The remaining option, which is subject to congressional appropriations, is expected to be awarded later this year.

The award announced Monday is in addition to the submarine reactor component and fuel manufacturing and long-lead materials contract announced last year. Together, the contracts are worth almost $4 billion, including future year options.

BWX is set to report its fourth-quarter results ahead of the opening bell on Feb. 25. Wall Street analysts surveyed by Refinitiv are expecting adjusted earnings of 64 cents a share on revenue of $494.8 million.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Shares have climbed 10.6 percent year-to-date through Friday, outperforming the S&P 500’s 4.6 percent gain.