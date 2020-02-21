Trump plots India trip, but big trade deal might not happen

A potential trade deal between the U.S. and India may not go as smoothly as some suspect.

President Trump is scheduled to visit Ahmedabad, India, for his first presidential visit to the country next Monday to discuss a deal, including removing tariffs on U.S. goods, with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"It's going to be a very interesting conversation," FOX Business correspondent Edward Lawrence said Friday. "At the top of the list for [Trump] is opening up China for direct investment from U.S. companies and removing tariffs that India places on the U.S. companies and products."

Last year, the U.S. took India off its list of designated low-tariff countries in retaliation to the country's poor treatment of U.S. companies.

"India has long had a field day putting Tariffs on American products. No longer acceptable!" Trump tweeted in July.

White House Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow said Friday during a press briefing after his appearance on "Fox and Friends" that the U.S. is pushing India to lower tariff and non-tariff barriers, adding that the U.S. wants India to open up its market to direct American investment.

He also suggested, however, that the president's trip to India will not result in a big trade deal, though it is a good first step in a positive direction for the two countries.

The U.S. is India's largest trading partner followed by the United Arab Emirates and China, according to the Observatory of Economic Complexity (OEC).

Trump has called Modi "a great man and leader for the people of India," saying the people of India "are lucky to have him!"

