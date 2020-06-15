US gas prices rise as states reopen

Gas prices are moving higher as states begin to loosen stay-at-home guidelines and businesses begin to reopen.

Continue Reading Below

The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline rose 11 cents over the past two weeks, bringing the price to $2.16 per gallon, according to the latest Lundberg Survey.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg says that the jump came as crude oil costs increased.

The highest average price in the nation for regular-grade gas is $3.11 per gallon in Honolulu.

The lowest average is $1.69 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The average price of diesel is $2.55, the same as two weeks ago.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.