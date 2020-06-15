Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Oil

US gas prices rise as states reopen

Regular-grade gasoline rose 11 cents over the past two weeks

By FOXBusiness
close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for June 12

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Gas prices are moving higher as states begin to loosen stay-at-home guidelines and businesses begin to reopen.

Continue Reading Below

The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline rose 11 cents over the past two weeks, bringing the price to $2.16 per gallon, according to the latest Lundberg Survey.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg says that the jump came as crude oil costs increased.

The highest average price in the nation for regular-grade gas is $3.11 per gallon in Honolulu.

The lowest average is $1.69 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The average price of diesel is $2.55, the same as two weeks ago.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.