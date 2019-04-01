US futures up on China manufacturing data

U.S. stock futures were poised Monday for gains as Wall Street looks to begin the second quarter on a robust note following strong China manufacturing data.

The statistics bureau of China and an industry group said Sunday their monthly purchasing managers' index rose to 50.5 on a 100-point scale on which numbers above 50 show activity rising -- up 1.3 points from February.

U.S.-Chinese trade talks are due to resume in Washington after a round in Beijing last week that U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin described as "constructive." Prospects of a resolution to the trade conflict between the world's two largest economies buoyed investor sentiment.

Chinese and American officials are aiming to put to rest a dispute over technology and other issues. Chinese Vice Premier Liu He is expected to travel to Washington next week.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 25928.68 +211.22 +0.82% SP500 S&P 500 2834.4 +18.96 +0.67% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 7729.320696 +60.16 +0.78%

Japan's Nikkei 225 index rose 1.4 percent to 21,509.03, easing off earlier highs after economic data showed conditions for manufacturers deteriorating. The Shanghai Composite index popped 2.6 percent to 3,170.36 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng increased 1.7 percent to 29,554.74.

European shares were climbing despite bad economic reports there, with Germany's DAX gaining 1 percent to 11,645. The CAC40 in France advanced 0.5 percent to 5,378 and Britain's FTSE 100 rose 0.6 percent to 7,324.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.