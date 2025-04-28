Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended

Bonds
Published

US corporate bond spreads tighten to four-week low as trade war calms

Trump's tariff plans have rocked the US corporate bond market for several weeks

close
UBS managing director and senior portfolio manager Jason Katz on President Donald Trump's impact on Wall Street and what to expect from earnings and trade deals. video

Markets have reached 'peak uncertainty,' but they're not 'out of the woods': Jason Katz

UBS managing director and senior portfolio manager Jason Katz on President Donald Trump's impact on Wall Street and what to expect from earnings and trade deals.

U.S. corporate bond spreads tightened to a four-week low late last week as concerns surrounding a near month-long global trade war appeared to calm.

Market risk stemming from President Donald Trump's trade policies has rocked the U.S. corporate bond market for several weeks following an April 2 announcement of widespread tariffs. But they appear to have calmed in the week following his decision to pause the levies on most countries except China.

trump introducing tariffs

U.S. President Donald Trump holds up a chart of "reciprocal tariffs" while speaking during a "Make America Wealthy Again" trade announcement event in the Rose Garden at the White House on April 2, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images / Getty Images)

High-grade bond spreads tightened two basis points on Friday to 104 bps, and eight bps overall last week. Junk spreads, meanwhile, narrowed six bps to 367 and 49 bps total last week, according to the ICE BofA Index.

AMID RECENT MARKET TURMOIL, WHO OWNS US TREASURIES?

The IG spread narrowing is the most since the week of the presidential election, noted Dan Krieter, chief credit strategist at BMO Capital Markets, on Monday.

Analysts attributed narrowing spreads largely to an apparent calm in global trade tensions last week. They also pointed to data showing a resilient economy and market technicals.

Wall Street

High-grade bond spreads tightened two basis points on Friday to 104 bps, and eight bps overall last week. (Reuters/Mike Segar / Reuters Photos)

But market participants still expect bond spreads to widen overall in the second quarter and the rest of this year, as Trump's economic policies and their impacts unfurl further.

"We still think spreads are biased wider, even though they may grind a bit further in the short term," said Hans Mikkelsen, head credit strategist at TD Ameritrade, in a Monday morning note.

BESSENT WARNS CHINA ON CURRENCY MOVES, SAYS BOND MARKET 'DELEVERAGING' ISN'T SYSTEMIC ISSUE

The bond market experienced record volatility this and last month in response to the tariff situation, according to Mikkelsen. He noted that investment-grade bond trading volumes are up almost 14% over the same time last year to a record level, while junk bond trading rose nearly 12% but fell shy of all-time records reached in March 2020.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Analysts expect $30 billion to $35 billion of new high-grade supply this week, and $150 billion to $160 billion in total May IG supply.

Fifteen companies, including Google parent Alphabet Inc., Philip Morris and Procter & Gamble are expected to price new bonds on Monday.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
GOOGL ALPHABET INC. 160.61 -1.35 -0.83%
PM PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC. 169.17 -1.07 -0.63%
PG PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. 161.86 +0.86 +0.53%