These 10 US cities will pay you to move there, report says

Cities across the country are looking to appeal to the thousands of workers that were pushed into remote positions by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and are offering incentives to those who choose to move and live in them, according to a report.

Welcome packages including land, cryptocurrency, and cash are being offered by at least 10 cities that want residents to settle down, Stacker.com reported. Eligibility varies, though, as some require residents to live in the city for at least a year, while others pay the promised cash over monthly installments.

The 10 cities are located in Arkansas, Connecticut, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas (2), Minnesota, Nebraska, Oklahoma and West Virginia.

Bentonville, Arkansas

Bentonville, the home of Walmart, is looking to add to its numbers, offering potential residents $10,000 for remote workers to move into the area, Stacker.com reported.

Potential residents can receive the sum via cash or cryptocurrency as part of the Finding NWA program, which the Northwest Arkansas Council has invested over $1 million to cover the incentive costs, according to the report.

Eligibility requirements include: the individual must be 24 years or older; be eligible to work in the U.S. and employed full time; have at least two years of experience; be relocating from outside of Arkansas; and, be willing to move into northwest Arkansas, Stacker.com reported.

New Haven, Connecticut

New Haven is looking to give $10,000 to incentivize first-time homebuyers to relocate, Fox 59 reported. The city of 134,000 residents will also provide a 0% interest locan that will be forgiven 20% each year, which will be totally forgiven in five years, according to the report.

West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, home to Purdue University, is offering stipends between $1,000 - $5,000 through its Work From Purdue program, to those who work remotely and live in its Discovery Park District, Stacker.com reported.

Applicants must move to the city within six months of acceptance and are required to live in the city for at least one year, according to Stacker.com.

Newton, Iowa

The "Get to Know Newton" welcome package in the city includes $10,000 to those who qualify, Stacker.com reported, for potential residents who buy a home valued at or above $190,000. The deal is for homes purchased until 2023 and will be given during closing of the purchase, though it cannot be used for a rental, according to the report.

Lincoln, Kansas

The small town of Lincoln is looking to bolster its population with incentives that already include a low cost of living and low crime, Stacker.com reported. The town is looking to give potential residents free land, with lots varying between 14,000 to 35,000 square feet, according to the report; however, the town does not allow farm animals or mobile homes.

Topeka, Kansas

Topeka is offering different packages for potential residents, depending on whether they are interested in renting or buying a home, Stacker.com reported. The city’s Choose Topeka plan will contribute $15,000 for those who purchase a home and $10,000 for those who rent a home, for those who move within a year of accepting the offer, according to the report.

Bemidji, Minnesota

Bemidji, known as the "Zoom town," is located in Central Minnesota and is offering prospective residents $2,500 to cover moving costs, as well as free memberships to local coop working spaces and community and networking programs, Stacker.com reported.

The town of 15,000 residents requires those interested in the incentives to be employed full-time in a remote capacity and live at least 60 miles from the town, according to the report.

North Platte, Nebraska

North Platte, a western Nebraska city of 23,000, wants to improve its local economy by adding residents and it’s offering a signing bonus up to $5,000 for those who accept a job in the city, Stacker.com reported.

According to the report, the incentive program is available via North Platte’s WorkNP program.

Tulsa, Oklahoma

The city’s Tulsa Remote will give $10,000, in a lump sum, for people who choose to work remotely and purchase a home in the city, Fox 59 reported.

To qualify, individuals have to move to Tulsa within 12-months of acceptance, be a full-time remote employee, and be a U.S. permanent resident 18 years and older, according to the report.

Morgantown, West Virginia

Morgantown, known as Ascend West Virginia, is a town of over 30,000 that wants to give potential residents $12,000, via monthly installments, Fox 59 reported. Morgantown also provides admittance to a coworking space, free of charge, according to the report.

To be eligible, potential residents cannot currently live in West Virginia and must be living to relocate into the town within six months of acceptance into the Ascend program, Stacker.com reported. New residents must also prove they are a full-time, remote employee.