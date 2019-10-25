US-China trade war negotiations make headway

The U.S. and China are moving closer to a trade agreement following Friday’s conference call between trade negotiators from the two countries, sending the benchmark S&P 500 close to its intraday record high of 3,027.98.

“United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke today with China’s Vice Premier Liu He on Phase One of the U.S.-China trade agreement,” the Office of U.S. Trade Representative said in a statement.

“They made headway on specific issues and the two sides are close to finalizing some sections of the agreement. Discussions will go on continuously at the deputy level, and the principals will have another call in the near future.”

On the call, China's trade negotiators were expected to ask the U.S. not to impose the 15 percent tariffs on Dec. 15. It is unclear what, if anything, was agreed to.

Earlier Friday, the USTR approved more exclusion requests for China, including erythritol for keto dieters, and kerosene heaters and electric fireplaces – as colder weather nears.

The tentative U.S.-China deal, which has not yet been signed, is said to include China making concessions on intellectual property, financial services and agriculture. In return, the U.S. agreed not to implement new tariffs on Chinese goods on Oct. 15.

The two sides are working to complete a written draft for President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to sign when they are in Chile next month for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

Trump has said a comprehensive trade deal will have two or three phases.

FOX Business' R.N. White and Edward Lawrence contributed to this report.