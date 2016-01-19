Univision Buys Stake In Satirical U.S. News Site The Onion'

Univision Communications Inc. has acquired a stake in Onion Inc., the owner of the satirical U.S. news site "The Onion," a spokesperson said Tuesday, confirming a report on NPR. No financial terms or other specifics were made available. Univision, which is mostly known for its Spanish-language programming, has expanded its reach with the 2013 launch of the Fusion network, a joint venture with Disney's ABC that is targeting a younger Latin audience with English-language programming. Univision may go public this year, after postponing a planned deal last year.
