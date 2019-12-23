Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Airplanes

United flight from Newark has rough landing in Denver

Associated Press
close
Blue Origin founder reads through student letters sent to space aboard the New Shepard rocket. FOX Business’ Cheryl Casone with more.video

Thousands of student letters travel to space in Blue Origin test flight

Blue Origin founder reads through student letters sent to space aboard the New Shepard rocket. FOX Business’ Cheryl Casone with more.

DENVER (AP) — A United Airlines flight from New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport had a rough landing in Denver.

Continue Reading Below

FAA INVESTIGATING 'UBER FOR PLANES' COMPANY BLACKBIRD

The crew aboard Flight 2429 reported a mechanical issue after the Boeing 737-800 landed safely shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday. It was not clear what was wrong, however some passengers said they saw sparks on the runway.

Passengers used a stairway to get off the plane and were bused to the terminal where they were assisted by customer service teams.

"The aircraft has been taken out of service and is being inspected by our maintenance teams," United said in a statement.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

No injuries were reported.

The runway was closed for a period of time, but the airport said that did not affect other flights.