United Airlines agrees with union to keep 220 jobs at Big Island, Kauai, Maui airports

United Airlines has agreed with a union to keep about 220 jobs at airports on Kauai, Maui and the Big Island.

United Airlines spokeswoman Christen David said the airline came to an agreement with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, with employees voting on the agreement Thursday.

David says the agreement lets United keep jobs.

Sandy Olmos, assistant general chairwoman of the union, thanked U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz for his support in a statement issued through Schatz' office.

The airline previously told employees in March it was considering the possibility of outsourcing jobs at 15 airports. It announced Monday it planned to outsource 600 jobs at 12 airports around the country while adding jobs elsewhere.

David says the airline is also adding 36 customer service jobs in Honolulu.