Under Armour: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $4.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Baltimore-based company said it had net income of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and pretax expenses, came to 9 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 16 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The sports apparel company posted revenue of $1.39 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.38 billion.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $46.3 million, or 10 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $5.19 billion.

Under Armour expects full-year earnings to be 31 cents to 33 cents per share.

Under Armour shares have risen 18 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 51 percent in the last 12 months.

