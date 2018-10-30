Under Armour: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $75.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Baltimore-based company said it had profit of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and pretax expenses, were 25 cents per share.

Continue Reading Below

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 17 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The sports apparel company posted revenue of $1.44 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Fourteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.41 billion.

Under Armour shares have increased 26 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 13 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UAA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UAA