Ukraine invasion: Germany prepares to 'disconnect Russia from SWIFT' Lithuania president says

Germany has agreed to disconnect Russia from the SWIFT international banking system Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said in a Saturday press conference.

The news – which the Lithuanian president described as "a major step forward" – comes following a meeting between Nauseda and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Saturday.

"We have acknowledged that our fellow colleagues are now seeing things in a different way," the Lithuanian president said. "The process has already started.

"Several months ago only the Baltic States and one other state supported the disconnection of Russia from Swift," he continued. "Today, the majority of countries support this step and I know that Germany is also getting ready to disconnect Russia from Swift. It is a major step forward."

Russia launched a full-scale invasion into Ukraine Thursday and Western nations have responded with a litany of severe sanctions against not only Russian banks and businesses but against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly called for Russia’s removal from the SWIFT international banking system – a move that would essentially bar Moscow from top financial networks.

The international program allows banks worldwide to securely and efficiently communicate with one another and it facilitates trillions of dollars worth of cross-border transactions.



But in the second round of sanctions announced by the U.S. and European Union earlier this week, a SWIFT ban was not included – largely because top EU nations like Germany reportedly opposed the push.

In another stance reversal, Scholz agreed on Saturday to send defensive military aid to Ukraine as Russian forces continue to pummel the nation.

"The Russian invasion marks a turning point. It is our duty to support Ukraine to the best of our ability in defending against Putin's invading army," the German chancellor said in a tweet. "That is why we are delivering 1000 anti-tank weapons and 500 stinger missiles to our friends in Ukraine."

The announcement was championed by Zelenskyy, who previously chidden Germany's lackluster support after it agreed to send 5,000 helmets to help with the war against Russia.

"Germany has just announced the provision of anti-tank grenade launchers and stinger missiles to Ukraine. Keep it up, Chancellor Scholz," he said.