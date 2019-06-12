UK House of Commons rejects bid to rule out no-deal Brexit

article

British opposition lawmakers have failed in their latest attempt to ensure the U.K. can't leave the European Union without a divorce deal.

The House of Commons voted 309-298 against setting aside a day later this month to try to pass legislation that would prevent a no-deal Brexit.

Ten lawmakers from Britain's governing Conservative Party are vying to replace Theresa May as party leader and U.K. prime minister. Some contenders, including front-runner Boris Johnson, say they will take Britain out of the EU as scheduled on Oct. 31, with or without a withdrawal agreement.

Opposition legislators fear a pro-Brexit prime minister could suspend Parliament to force a no-deal exit.

Labour Party Brexit spokesman Keir Starmer said the proposed legislation would ensure "Parliament cannot be locked out of the Brexit process."

More attempts to get it passed are likely.