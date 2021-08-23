Uber, Lyft hit by Prop 22 punch

Ride-hailing giants Uber Inc. and Lyft Inc. were dealt a blow after a California judge ruled the state's Proposition 22, which classified drivers as independent contractors, was unconstitutional.

Proposition 22, a voter-approved measure, said gig-economy businesses were exempt from state labor laws that classified more workers and employees, awarding them benefits.

Neither Uber nor Lyft immediately responded to FOX Business’ requests for comment. Uber, in a statement, told Bloomberg News it would appeal the decision and expects to win.

The ruling caused investors to dump shares of both companies, with Lyft declining as much as 4% and Uber falling up to 2.77%.

"We believe the judge made a serious error by ignoring a century’s worth of case law requiring the courts to guard the voters’ right of initiative. This outrageous decision is an affront to the overwhelming majority of California voters who passed Prop 22. We will file an immediate appeal and are confident the Appellate Court will uphold Prop 22. Importantly, this Superior Court ruling is not binding and will be immediately stayed upon our appeal. All of the provisions of Prop 22 will remain in effect until the appeal process is complete" Geoff Vetter, spokesperson for the Protect App-Based Drivers & Services Coalition (PADS), said in a statement.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % UBER UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 40.92 +0.98 +2.45% LYFT LYFT, INC. 46.38 +0.49 +1.07%

Uber, following the decision, announced existing stockholders would sell up to 25.3 million shares.

"While we do not believe the Prop 22 initiative is likely to be overturned, we recognize this issue as a risk for Uber and Lyft as the two companies negotiate with other states and look to replicate Prop 22 in other markets," wrote Truist Securities analysts led by Youssef Squali.

Both companies are supporting a similar measure in Massachusetts that is expected to be on the ballot next year. New York is also looking into the matter.

Proposition 22 passed with 59% of the vote and was backed by a 4-1 margin by rideshare drivers who favored the flexibility given to them by the law.

Uber shares were up 22% this year through Friday while Lyft shares had fallen 6.59%. The S&P 500, meanwhile, was up 18%.