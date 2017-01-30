U.S. Stocks Retreat As Trump's Travel Ban, Earnings Expectations Rattle Markets

By Joseph AdinolfiMarketsMarketWatch Pulse

U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday, putting the Dow on track to retreat below the 20,000 milestone, as President Donald Trump's controversial travel ban rattled markets and investors braced for a flurry of earnings as well a policy announcement from the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 index retreated eight points, or 0.3%, to 2,287. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 74 points, or 0.4%, to 20,018. The Nasdaq Composite Index shed 27 points, or 0.5%, to 5,634. Among individual stocks, Rite Aid Corp.'s stock plunged after Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. agreed to lower its per-share acquisition price. Airline stocks, including JetBlue Airways , Southwest Airlines and Delta Air Lines all fell. Delta said domestic flights were resuming after a computer glitch led to widespread cancellations on Sunday.

Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.

Continue Reading Below