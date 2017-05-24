U.S. Stocks Open Slightly Higher Ahead Of Fed Minutes

U.S. stocks opened with modest gains Tuesday, with the main indexes hovering near record levels set last week. But trading was subdued as investors refrained from making big bets ahead of minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting, which could quell doubts about a June interest-rate increase. The S&P 500 opened 2 points, or 0.1%, higher at 2,400. The Nasdaq Composite was up 11 points, or 0.2%, to 6,150 at the open. The Dow Jones Industrial Average began the session flat at 20,937. Among the best performers on Wall Street, Intuit Inc. soared to open in record territory after it raised its profit and revenue outlook for the year.
