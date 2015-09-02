U.S. Stocks Open Higher; Dow Jumps 200 Points

U.S. stocks rebounded from a two-day rout, with major indexes opening more than 1% higher after Chinese stocks stabilized somewhat and data showed solid job gains in the private sector last month and a jump in productivity growth in the second quarter. The S&P 500 added 19 points, or 1% to 1,933. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 200 points, or 1.2%, to 16,249 at the open. The Nasdaq Composite began the day up 56 points, or 1.2% at 4,693.
