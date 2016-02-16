U.S. Stocks Open Higher As Oil Prices Stabilize

U.S. stocks opened higher Tuesday as crude oil prices stabilized following an announcement that several major producers would freeze production. The S&P 500 rose 0.6% to 1,876; the Dow industrials rose 0.6% to 16,090; the Nasdaq Composite rose 1.4% to 4,400. Oil prices moved higher, supporting battered energy shares, after Russia, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Venezuela said they wouldn't increase output above January's levels as long as other major producers follow.
