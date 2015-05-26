U.S. Stocks End Week With Solid Gains

U.S. stocks ended the session higher on Friday with the main benchmarks booking their second straight weekly gain. Friday's advance came as General Electric announced restructuring plans and share buybacks, pushing the Dow Industrials above 18,000 level for the first time in nearly three weeks. The S&P 500 closed 10.88 points, or 0.5%, higher at 2,102.05 and recorded a 1.7% gain over the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 98.92 points, or 0.6%, to 18,057.65 and gained 1.7% over the week. The Nasdaq Composite ended the session up 21.41 points, or 0.4%, to 4,995.98 and recorded a 2.2% weekly gain.
Copyright © 2015 MarketWatch, Inc.
Continue Reading Below