U.S. Stocks End Lower; Earnings, Oil Drop Weigh

U.S. stocks closed lower Monday, retreating from record levels as investors were cautious ahead of a deluge of earnings, data releases and central bank meetings. A drop in oil prices hit energy and materials stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 77.86 points, 0.4% to 18,492.99, the S&P 500 index declined 6.55 points, or 0.3% to 2,168.48, while the Nasdaq Composite Index ended the session 2.53 points, or less than 0.1%, lower at 5,097.63.
Copyright © 2016 MarketWatch, Inc.
Continue Reading Below